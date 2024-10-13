Short Interest in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Grows By 38.4%

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO comprises 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SR One Capital Management LP owned approximately 15.76% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

KALA BIO Price Performance

NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. KALA BIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40) by $1.24. Analysts forecast that KALA BIO will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KALA BIO

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.