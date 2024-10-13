Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expands By 40.1%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 643,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 301,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
