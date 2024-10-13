Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expands By 40.1%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 643,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Knowles alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $846,051.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,112.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,051.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,748 shares of company stock worth $530,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE:KN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 301,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.