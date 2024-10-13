Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Drops By 19.4%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. Metro has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

