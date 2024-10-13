Short Interest in Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Decreases By 25.0%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nexien BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NXEN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 10,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Nexien BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.98.
Nexien BioPharma Company Profile
