Short Interest in Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Decreases By 25.0%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nexien BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NXEN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 10,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Nexien BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, Inc focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

