Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Expands By 32.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,000. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.
Otsuka Company Profile
