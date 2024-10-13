Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Expands By 32.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,000. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

