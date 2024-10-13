Short Interest in Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Declines By 18.7%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,367,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 7,831,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63,672.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PANHF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

