Short Interest in Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Declines By 18.7%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,367,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 7,831,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63,672.0 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PANHF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
About Ping An Healthcare and Technology
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Healthcare and Technology
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.