Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Drops By 25.1%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 486,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,702. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

