Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Drops By 50.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

