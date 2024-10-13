Short Interest in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Drops By 20.0%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

SFL Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,863. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. SFL has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. SFL had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Recommended Stories

