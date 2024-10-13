Short Interest in Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Rises By 69.6%

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sph Reit Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sph Reit
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.