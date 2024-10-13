Short Interest in Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Grows By 100.0%

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Südzucker Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SUEZY remained flat at C$6.17 during trading hours on Friday. Südzucker has a one year low of C$6.17 and a one year high of C$7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.92.
Südzucker Company Profile
