Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Decreases By 42.9%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
Tate & Lyle stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.