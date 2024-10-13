Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Decreases By 42.9%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.