Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Increases By 84.2%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ATUUF opened at $6.24 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

