Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Increases By 84.2%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of ATUUF opened at $6.24 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
