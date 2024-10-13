Short Interest in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Rises By 25.4%

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Tevogen Bio Price Performance
TVGNW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 250,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Tevogen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Tevogen Bio Company Profile
