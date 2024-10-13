Short Interest in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Rises By 25.4%

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Tevogen Bio Price Performance

TVGNW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 250,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Tevogen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

