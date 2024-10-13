Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Grows By 38.0%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

TRYIY stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

