Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Drops By 21.2%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 657,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 936,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 176,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 1.6 %

TKC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 594,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

