Short Interest in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Expands By 25.3%

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 397,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSBX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 119,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,320. Turnstone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26.
Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSBX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Turnstone Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSBX
Turnstone Biologics Company Profile
Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Turnstone Biologics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.