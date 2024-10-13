Short Interest in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Expands By 25.3%

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 397,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 119,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,320. Turnstone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,826 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSBX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Turnstone Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

See Also

