Short Interest in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Declines By 26.9%

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 325,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 43,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 33,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,798.54. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 180.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Upland Software by 74.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

