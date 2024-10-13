Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Decreases By 50.9%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,821,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.11. 2,373,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. First American Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,287,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after buying an additional 1,854,479 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

