Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Decreases By 50.9%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,821,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.11. 2,373,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.