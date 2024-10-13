Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Expands By 20.7%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 59,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $139,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,288.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,340.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $139,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,288.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,692. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 7.0 %

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $174.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $175.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

