Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Increases By 21.7%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 755,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $10,129,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $290.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.58. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $203.36 and a 1 year high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.