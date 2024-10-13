Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Rises By 191.5%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

About Xinyuan Real Estate

NYSE XIN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,371. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

