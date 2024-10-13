Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sika Stock Down 0.1 %

Sika stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $33.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

