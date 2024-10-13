Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80. Silvaco Group has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

