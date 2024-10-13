Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 2.2 %
SLVTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 51,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,393. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
About Silver Tiger Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Tiger Metals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.