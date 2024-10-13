Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 2.2 %

SLVTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 51,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,393. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

