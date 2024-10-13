Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 2.3 %

SAMG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,217. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

