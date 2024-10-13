Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 2.3 %

SAMG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,217. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

