Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,784,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $80.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

