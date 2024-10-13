Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVX. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVX opened at $181.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.81. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $132.69 and a 12-month high of $181.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

