Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.48 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

