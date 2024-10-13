Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $604.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $572.03 and its 200-day moving average is $505.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

