Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday. The company traded as high as $171.51 and last traded at $171.30, with a volume of 247090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 333.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $4,654,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 130.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

