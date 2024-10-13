Simon’s Cat Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $172.04 million and $19.79 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00254772 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,209,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,209,793 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,209,793.016 with 6,749,955,209,793.016 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002704 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $21,662,504.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

