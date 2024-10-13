Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

