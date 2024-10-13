Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.2% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 317.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 70,321 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

