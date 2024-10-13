Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

