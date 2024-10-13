Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,087 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,682,000 after buying an additional 795,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

