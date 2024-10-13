Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 470,402 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,402 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 187,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 289,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Stock Up 0.9 %

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

