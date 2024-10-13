Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 773 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

