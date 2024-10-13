Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,259,259 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $31,418,512.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,719,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,541,245.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,719,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after acquiring an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

