SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
SITC International Price Performance
SITIY stock remained flat at $24.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. SITC International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $28.82.
SITC International Company Profile
