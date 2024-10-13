Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 70.3% in September

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

SRRTF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

