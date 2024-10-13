SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.79. 10,380,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,171,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

