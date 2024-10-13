SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in September

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
SOL Global Investments Stock Performance
Shares of SOL Global Investments stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. SOL Global Investments has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
