Solana Price Tops $147.77 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $69.40 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solana has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $147.77 or 0.00235354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 586,419,988 coins and its circulating supply is 469,635,330 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Solana has a current supply of 586,424,003.5284644 with 469,639,344.7174818 in circulation. The last known price of Solana is 146.51479669 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 757 active market(s) with $1,098,284,980.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.