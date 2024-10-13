Solana (SOL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.14 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $147.41 or 0.00234987 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $69.23 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 586,423,320 coins and its circulating supply is 469,638,661 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

