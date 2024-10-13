SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.28. 1,220,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,252,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Glj Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

