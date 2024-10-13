Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the September 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sompo Stock Up 0.8 %

SMPNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 22,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,637. Sompo has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sompo will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

