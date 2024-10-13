Songbird One Day Volume Tops $180,521.93 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $93.27 million and approximately $180,521.93 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Songbird has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,041,067,255 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Songbird has a current supply of 16,089,041,095.890411 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Songbird is 0.00636185 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $196,626.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

