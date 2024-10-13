Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 3,185 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

