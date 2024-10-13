Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 412 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $82.30. 6,915,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,083,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.